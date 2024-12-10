If You Want To Win The Lottery, Buy Tix In This New England State

Hey, Massachusetts residents, are you TIRED of playing games of chance and seeing good luck running in the opposite direction? Tired of playing the lottery and always coming up short? Heavens knows, you are not alone!

Do you maybe want to try improving your odds a little bit? The only reason I ask is because, according to a recent study, a certain New England state has greater chances for you to win than any of the others! Any guesses out there?

Recently, the folks at VegasInsider.com took a look at 44 states (some states DO NOT HAVE lotteries) and their various state lotteries, analyzed each and every one of them, and came up with the best states to win the BIG prize!

And as it turns out, the state that has the best chance of winning any sort of prize is right here in our Northeastern neck of the woods. Looks like my holiday gift-giving list just took on more items!

By looking at official lottery websites and odds of winning chances for every state, VegasInsider.com. has come up with the 5 states with the most likely odds of winning THE BIG PRIZE!

The Top 5 States With The Most Likely Odds Of Winning The Lottery Jackpot Prize:

New Hampshire Kentucky Iowa New Mexico Georgia

Now let's take a look at the other end of the spectrum. The states where you have the least likely odds of winning. And guess what? The #1 state is our western neighbor. Did that give it away?

The Top 5 States With The Least Likely Odds Of Winning The Lottery Jackpot Prize:

New York Texas Florida Illinois Indiana

Thanks to VegasInsider.com for doing all the number crunching, so to speak. Visit their website here for more cool stuff! In the meantime, I'm off to head to the "Live Free or Die" state--anyone else?

