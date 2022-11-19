As many of you in Berkshire County are well aware, there are TV shows that you like, there are TV shows that you love, and then there's the next level: TV shows that you are absolutely OBSESSED with.

Let's take a quick look at some TV shows that people have obsessed over throughout the years. "Friends". Remember all the Jennifer Aniston haircuts in the 90s? "Seinfeld" was another one. We could go as far back as the 60s(and maybe earlier). England's "The Avengers" with Patrick McNee as John Steed and Diana Rigg as Emma Peel. People STILL love that show, including myself.

Also from the 60s(initially, at least) "Star Trek" and its many offshoots. Fans to this day have HUGE conventions all over the globe celebrating the worlds of "Star Trek". "Dr. Who" ran in its original incarnation from 1963 to 1989 and then came back in 2005 to run some more with several different actors playing the Dr. Who role.

More recent shows that people have obsessed over include "The Office"(both versions), "Breaking Bad", "True Blood", "The Sopranos", "Supernatural"(the Winchesters RULE!), "Lost", "Stranger Things", and yes, "The Simpsons"! And that's just a small sampling.

One of the biggest TV shows EVER that people will probably never stop obsessing over is the one and only, "Game of Thrones". And would you believe this, my friends? According to a recent study, Massachusetts is the #1 most "Game of Thrones" obsessed state!

In honor of the new "Game of Thrones" prequel called "House of the Dragon" and in honor of the millions of "Game of Thrones" fans, software company Versa Networks looked at all sorts of data to find the most "Game of Thrones" obsessed states in the country. And the Bay State was #1. That's right. We're not messing around.

And it's pretty cool how the Versa Networks researchers conducted this study. They basically took 150 "Game of Thrones"-related search terms and put them into several different categories such as characters, seasons, books, animals, etc.

Then, they plugged each search term into Google Trends to track the search volume in all 50 states and then tallied the overall volume from all 150 terms to get a final "obsession score".

States with the highest scores were deemed the most obsessed and voila! Massachusetts took the #1 spot. Our "Obsession Level" is 10,458 points. The next closest is New York with 9,710. It wasn't even close, really.

If you're a GOT fan, you owe it to yourself to check out the study. There's a lot of great info to be found including the most searched male GOT character(Jon Snow in Massachusetts), most searched female GOT character(Daenerys Targaryen for MA), most searched animal/pet(the direwolf Lady in MA), and much more.

Check it out for yourself at Versa Networks' website here.

