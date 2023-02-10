Here's some wedding news that may surprise you, Berkshire County, especially since it's the opposite for many other parts of the country. Gen Z(you know, the young folks. I'm talking early to mid-20s) in some regions of the U.S. are hitting the ground running.

What I mean is, Gen Z is already beginning their professional careers, buying houses, and getting married. And good for them and God Bless. Do you think that's the case in Massachusetts, though?

It turns out, the answer is NO. According to a study conducted by Shane Co, the largest privately owned jeweler in the country, Gen Z residents of Massachusetts are in no hurry to walk down the aisle.

The team at Shane Co conducted a study on which states are getting married the youngest and oldest by using Census marriage data in 100 U.S. cities and across all states. The goal of the study?

To determine where the highest percentage of Gen Zers are getting hitched and also to find out the average age of marriage across all states. In terms of which states couples get married the youngest, Utah tops the list. The average age of Utah residents who get hitched is under the age of 26.

By comparison, the average age of Bay Staters who tie the knot is 31. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts is the No. 2 state where residents are getting married the oldest.

The only part of the country where folks are getting married even older is Washington D.C. where the average age is just shy of 32(31.95). Interestingly, 2 more out of the top 5 states getting married at the oldest ages are also in the Northeast: New York and Rhode Island.

It's a very interesting study that you should definitely check out. For more, visit Shane Co's website here.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.