Illegal Brush Fire In Williamstown Was Put Out Before It Spread

Burning season in Massachusetts is now over, but a week ago it was not. In any case, a fire last Saturday was illegal no matter how you look at it.

*This fire occurred on April 23rd, but it was just posted on the Williamstown Forest Warden Department and Williamstown Fire District Facebook pages on Saturday.

The fire was starting to spread up a hill...

According to a post on the Williamstown Fire District Facebook page, the Forest Warden Department and Williamstown Fire District put out an illegal fire on Henderson Road, a week ago Saturday (April 23rd) that was starting to spread up a hill.

(Above: An illegal brush fire off Henderson Road in Williamstown after it was extinguished)

A "Good Stop" by the firefighters...

The Facebook post, originally posted by the Williamstown Forest Warden Department Facebook page and then shared on the Williamstown Fire District page, said it was a good stop by the Firefighters before the fire could spread into the heavy woods. You can also see a close-by structure at the top of the photo above, which certainly also could have ended up in danger.

(Above: Another post-fire photo)

(Above: Fire vehicles on the scene a week ago Saturday)

There was no other information given about the fire including how it started or who started it.

Burning Season Is Over!

The post about this fire was followed up Sunday on both Facebook pages with a post reminding residents that Burning Season is now officially over in Massachusetts.

Here is that post:

