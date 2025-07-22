These Things Are Actually Illegal In Certain States, Including Massachusetts

While perusing the world wide web recently, I came across some very interesting(and fun!) reading that I felt was so cool and strange that I just HAD to share it with my fellow Massachusetts residents.

Some of the folks over at FoxNews.com put together a wildly entertaining list of the most bizarre laws in each state across the country. The list includes lots of strange laws that either existed at one time in the past or ones that are still in effect today!

Here's a really strange one for California: It's OK to eat frogs...unless it's a frog that died during a frog jumping competition. Then it's NOT OK. How does that make any degree of sense?

A certain four-legged nostril offender is part of a strange Tennessee law that states that unless you have a permit, you are not allowed to have a skunk for a pet. Personally, I have nothing against skunks, but having one as a pet? C'mon.

In Utah, you are not allowed to purchase beer in containers larger than 2 liters. That means no keggers! In Pennsylvania, it is against the law to use explosives (???) at a wedding. No firing a gun at a wedding, either.

In Kansas, kids over 14 years old are not allowed to use playgrounds, for crying out loud. One of the weirdest(and therefore, one of my favorites!) laws comes out of New Mexico. In New Mexico, you are not allowed to dance while wearing a sombrero.

Hold on, wait a minute. You don't think for one second that New England doesn't have any strange laws, do you? Think again. In Maine, it's against the law to gamble at the airport. I know. Weird.

In Connecticut, you're not allowed to sell "silly string" to a minor unless that minor is accompanied by an adult. And here's a law that's pretty "out there" even for this list. In New Hampshire, you are not allowed to collect seaweed at night. Wait, what?

This brings us to Massachusetts. Admittedly, Massachusetts has a few strange laws that once were or still are in effect, but this one is probably the strangest: If you have a strong desire to sing the National Anthem out in public somewhere, you have to commit to it. In other words, once you start singing it, you've got to sing the whole thing. If you stop singing halfway through, you could be fined $100.

And that's just a few of the strangest laws across the country. Do yourself a favor and bring a smile to your face by checking out the full list at Fox News' website here. Trust me. Quite an interesting read!

And speaking of laws, the following article is pretty interesting too. Read on:

