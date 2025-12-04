Christmas is a few weeks away, and it will be here before you know it. On Christmas morning, the kids will be excited to rush over to the Christmas tree, rip open their presents, and see what treasures await them.

Get our free mobile app

My daughter, who is five, is excited about Christmas, but like I mentioned last year, she isn't very present-obsessed, which is actually nice to see. She is more interested in ornaments, singing Christmas songs, and spending time with family, and I'll take that.

I have a feeling that my daughter will enjoy picking treasures out of her stocking on Christmas morning. I can see her going through it with "wow" reactions. We'll see if I'm right come Christmas morning, but I'm willing to bet on it.

Be Careful Which Treats You Buy and Provide on Christmas in Massachusetts

There are Certain Candies That are Illegal to Sell and/or Give Out in Massachusetts

Speaking of stockings and Christmas treats in general, if you or Saint Nick are planning on giving out candy as a present on Christmas, you should know there is a candy law in Massachusetts that has to do with alcohol limits.

What is this Unique Massachusetts Candy Law?

Whoever sells to a person any candy enclosing or containing liquid or syrup having more than one percent of alcohol shall be punished by a fine of not more than one hundred dollars.

Whether you live in Boston, Springfield, Worcester, or anywhere in Massachusetts, make sure you are giving away candy that isn't infused with too much alcohol. This is more of a rule for adults gifting to each other, as I can't see people giving out alcohol-infused candy to kids, but I suppose stranger things have happened.

In addition, to purchase strong alcohol-infused candy like Jack Daniel's chocolates, for example, you would have to go to a special store or order it online. You just can't buy it in the candy section of your local department or dollar store. So, it's not as easily accessible compared to Snickers or Kit Kat bars. Enjoy the holiday and stay safe.

RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums From long-lasting flavor to epic bubble potential, we're ranking the most iconic childhood chewing gums that defined recess, ruled the playground and stuck with us (sometimes literally). Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz