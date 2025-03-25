This Easter Candy is Illegal in Massachusetts in 2025

Easter will be here before you know it and many kids throughout Massachusetts will be celebrating with Easter activities and events like attending church, going on Easter Egg Hunts, partaking in Easter-themed arts and crafts, and receiving baskets of treats from the Easter Bunny.

Easter has been fun for my family over the last few years as my daughter has really embraced the holiday. She gets excited each year when Easter rolls around. Her excitement is infectious, and we love sharing the holiday festivities with her.

Certain Candies Are Banned in Massachusetts

As I mentioned earlier, many kids will receive baskets full of goodies on Easter including candy but did you know that there are certain candies that are illegal to sell and/or give out in Massachusetts? The type of candy that is banned in the Bay State is alcohol-infused candy. Well, candy with a certain amount of alcohol. Here's the actual law per the Massachusetts Legislature's website...Section 8:

Whoever sells to a person any candy enclosing or containing liquid or syrup having more than one percent of alcohol shall be punished by a fine of not more than one hundred dollars.

Obviously, the Easter Bunny, along with responsible adults, wouldn't give alcohol-infused candy to children, but if an adult were to indulge in these candies, it's good to know what the laws are around this in Massachusetts. So whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between, if everyone sticks with the chocolate bunnies, Peeps, and some healthy treats, it will be a great holiday. Don't forget to leave some carrots for the Easter Bunny.

