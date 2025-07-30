Illegal Fishing Practices in Massachusetts You Should Avoid

Summers in Massachusetts are filled with plenty of outdoor activities, including hiking, biking, swimming, and fishing.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts is Filled With Many Fishing Locations

There are plenty of places to fish throughout Massachusetts, including Martha's Vineyard, Quabbin Reservoir, Mohawk Trail State Forest, Hopkinton State Park, Boston Harbor Walk, Wendell State Forest, Deerfield River, Brimfield State Forest, Scargo Lake, Housatonic River, Savoy Mountain State Forest, Lake Wyola State Park, Wachusett Reservoir, Onota Lake, Lake Mattawa, Tolland State Forest, Windsor Lake, Hyannis, Nantucket and Plymouth to name a few.

If Your New to Fishing in Massachusetts, There are a Few Things to Keep in Mind

Fishing, especially in Massachusetts, can be a fun activity for the family, but there are a few things to keep in mind. Most likely, you already know the basic rules and laws for fishing in the Bay State, but did you know there are some illegal fishing practices you may not have heard about? Most of these laws are no-brainers, but if you're new to the pastime, you certainly want to avoid participating in any of these fishing practices.

The Following Fishing Practices are Illegal in Massachusetts

Use dynamite, poison, or electricity to catch fish

Snag or foul-hook fish (hooking them somewhere other than the mouth)

Use more than two fishing rods in freshwater, unless ice fishing (then it’s 5 tip-ups max)

Sell your catch if you only have a recreational license

Again, you may already know about these illegal fishing practices in Massachusetts, but in case you didn't, you now know that these practices should be avoided next time you're out fishing at your favorite body of water.

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker