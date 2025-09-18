Massachusetts is one of those New England states that tourists flock to during the fall season. Many folks want to see the beautiful foliage that New England is known for. While the leaves are beautiful, they're also a sign that additional yard work will be coming soon.

Get our free mobile app

Proper Ways of Disposing of Leaves in Massachusetts

While some folks bag their leaves, others mulch them, and some compost them. Some homeowners leave them on the curb for curbside yard waste collection, and others bring them to the transfer station for disposal. These are all perfectly acceptable ways of disposing of leaves in Massachusetts.

READ MORE: 3 Beautiful Off-The-Radar Leaf Peeping Gems in Massachusetts

What About Dumping Leaves in the Woods in Massachusetts?

If your house backs up to woods, you may think that you can dump the leaves in the woods. Well, not so fast, unless you own the property where the woods are located, it's actually illegal to dump leaves into the woods in Massachusetts. Here are some more details as to why dumping leaves in the woods in Massachusetts is illegal.

More Details on Why Dumping Leaves in the Woods in Massachusetts is Illegal

According to Mass.gov, the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act and Solid Waste regulations prohibit disposing of yard waste in wetlands, streams, or on public/conservation land. Dumping leaves or brush in state parks, wildlife refuges, or roadside woods is treated as illegal dumping or littering, which can bring fines of $100–$5,000+, depending on the location.

Dumping Leaves in the Woods is a Form of Littering

This all seems to make sense, especially the water factor. Dumping leaves in bodies of water can lead to flooding. Plus, dumping leaves in the woods is really no different than dumping trash in the woods. It's a form of littering, which we all know is illegal. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Berkshire County, or anywhere in Massachusetts, make sure you know the laws of leaf dumping before you act. It could cost you a pretty penny if you don't.

Strange Massachusetts Laws These Massachusetts laws will have you scratching your head, but they are fun to explore. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart