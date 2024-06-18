It’s Illegal To Buy And Sell These Plants In Massachusetts [LIST]

It's the time of year when many people are tending to their gardens and making their property look as beautiful as possible. In addition to gardens, some people may have their decks, patios, and some rooms in their houses lined with beautiful, healthy plants but keep in mind there are some plants that are illegal to buy and sell in Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

The following is a list of plants that are prohibited from buying, selling, importing, and trading in Massachusetts as they are determined to be invasive. The list is courtesy of mass.gov (these are the common names).

aeginetia

African boxthorn

African couch grass

African feathergrass

alectra

alfombrilla

ambulia

Amur cork-tree

Amur honeysuckle

anchored water hyacinth

animated oat

Argentine screwbean

arrowhead

Asian sprangletop

autumn olive

Bell's honeysuckle

Benghal dayflower

Bishop's weed; goutweed

black locust

black swallow-wort

border privet

borreria

Brazilian satintail

Brazilian waterweed; Anacharis; Brazillan eloda

brittle water-nymph; lesser naiad

broad-leafed pepperweed; tall pepperweed

broomrape

brownbeard rice; red rice

burning bush; winged euonymus

bushy rock-cress; narrowleaf bittercress

Cape tulip

Carolina fanwort; fanwort

catclaw mimosa

cattail grass; yellow foxtail

caulerpa

coat buttons

coltsfoot

common barberry; European Barberry

common buckthorn

common crupina

common reed

creeping buttercup

creeping Jenny; moneywort

crisped pondweed; curly pondweed

crofton weed

Cypress spurge

dame's rocket

devil's thorn

dodder

duck-lettuce

Eurasian or European water-milfoil; Spike water-milfoil

European buckthorn; glossy buckthorn Frangula alnus;

exotic bur-reed

flowering rush

forget-me-not

garlic mustard

giant false sensitive plant; false sensitive plant

giant hogweed

giant salvinia; eared watermoss

giant salvinia; kariba-weed

giant salvinia

goatsrue

gray willow, rusty willow

hair fescue; fineleaf sheep fescue

hairy joint grass; jointhead; small carpetgrass

hairy willow-herb; codlins and cream

horned poppy; sea poppy; yellow hornpoppy

hydrilla; water-thyme; Florida elodea

itchgrass

Japanese barberry

Japanese black pine

Japanese honeysuckle

Japanese hops

Japanese knotweed

Japanese sedge; Asiatic sand sedge

Japanese stiltgrass; Nepalese browntop

jointed prickly pear

kiawe

kikuyugrass

Kodo-millet

kudzu; Japanese arrowroot

Kyasuma grass

large gray willow

leafy spurge; wolf's milk

lesser celandine; fig buttercup

liverseed grass

longstamen rice; red rice

Malabar melastome

melaleuca

mile-a-minute vine or weed; Asiatic tearthumb

mile-a-minute; bittervine

mile-a-minute; heartleaf hempvine

Miramar weed

missiongrass Pennisetum polystachyon;

monochoria

Morrow's honeysuckle

mosquito fern

multiflora rose

murain-grass

Norway maple

onion weed

oxygen weed

pale swallow-wort

parrot-feather; water-feather; Brazilian water-milfoil

pickerel weed

pilipiliula

plume grass; Amur silvergrass

porcelain-berry; Amur peppervine

purple loosestrife

red rice

reed canary-grass, ribbon grass

Scotch broom

serrated tussock

sessile joyweed

spotted knapweed

sycamore maple

tall mannagrass; reed mannagrass

tansy ragwort; stinking Willie

Tatarian honeysuckle

three-cornered jack

tornillo

tree of heaven

tropical soda apple

turkeyberry

variable water-milfoil; two-leaved water-milfoil

velvet fingergrass

velvet mesquite

water yellowcress; great yellowcress

water chestnut

water spinach (Permit required - contact Department)

weeping lovegrass

wetland nightshade

wild blackberry complex

wild blackberry

wild chervil

wild safflower; jeweled distaff thistle

wild sugarcane

wineberry; Japanese wineberry; wine raspberry

witchweed

wormleaf salsola

yellow floating heart

yellow Iris

A reminder, no matter where you live in Massachusetts including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, etc. these plants are illegal to buy, sell, trade, and import.

You can find the list under the scientific names here.

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale