Is It Illegal to Drive in Ski or Snowboard Boots in Massachusetts?

Ski season has finally arrived in Massachusetts. After months of waiting for the snow to return, winter sports enthusiasts in western Massachusetts were treated to an early opening day at many mountains thanks to cold November temperatures and a pre-thanksgiving snowfall.

While Massachusetts residents are hitting the slopes and spreading the gnar (I don't know who says that, but it sounded right) they're also getting behind the wheel in their winter footwear as well. It has us wondering if people are allowed to cruise around in ski or snowboard boats, or does the great state of Massachusetts prevent driving in footwear that's deemed unsafe?

Well first let's start with bare feet. Is it illegal to drive with no shoes on in Massachusetts? No, it's not. There is no law prohibiting driving without shoes in Massachusetts. In fact, there are no laws preventing folks from driving shoeless anywhere in the U.S.

So what about ski boats? There are no laws against wearing ski or snowboard boats while driving in Massachusetts, however, there is a law that reminds residents they must drive in footwear and clothing that "does not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner" according to mass.gov. While I feel like snowboard boots are a little less bulky than ski boots, I could see either being a hazard behind the well, even in a ski resort parking lot.

Like many circumstances pertaining to driving in, it's best to use common sense judgment. Just because there is no specific law against a specific action in Massachusetts, anything that you do behind the wheel that can be considered dangerous, could fall under the category of distracted driving or driving to endanger.

