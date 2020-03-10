Immunity-Boosting Grapefruit and Lemonade Citrus Sparklers with Rosemary

Grapefruit Rosemary Lemonade Sparkler

Recipe Developer: @peanutbutterpluschocolate 

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Total Time: 5 Minutes

Makes: 3 small glasses

Why we love it: This sparkler is a healthier and colorful version of sugar-filled soda. The citrus and tangy taste of grapefruit combined with sweet lemonade and the warmth of rosemary makes a refreshing mix.

Alternatives: Don't like grapefruit? Try these refreshing pairings:

  • Peaches and lime
  • Raspberries and blueberries
  • Lavender and blackberry
  • Red grape and lavender

Health Benefits: Grapefruits are a good source of Vitamin A and C, they're also very low in calories but very high in nutrients. Vitamin C helps support the immune system by stimulating the production and function of white blood cells. You normally take Vitman C when you feel like you're getting sick but it's important to incorporate it in every meal.

Make it for: Pour this soda into a cocktail glass and make 'mocktails' for your dinner guests. Top it with a slice of grapefruit and sprinkle floating rosemary leaves. If you want to make this an adult drink, we suggest mixing in Prosecco or a fizzy rosé.

Ingredients:

  • 3 pink grapefruits
  • 2 lemons
  • 4 sprigs fresh rosemary
  • 32 oz sparkling water
  • Agave or stevia to taste optional

Instructions:

  1. Use a citrus reamer to juice the grapefruits and lemons in a large or you can squeeze them by hand (that’s how I did it!).
  2. Use a fine-mesh strainer to remove any pulp or seeds.
  3. Add the sparkling water to your juice and mix well. Transfer to serving glasses with ice and finish with rosemary sprigs.
The Beet Source: Immunity-Boosting Grapefruit and Lemonade Citrus Sparklers with Rosemary
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top