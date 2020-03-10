Immunity-Boosting Grapefruit and Lemonade Citrus Sparklers with Rosemary
Recipe Developer: @peanutbutterpluschocolate
Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Total Time: 5 Minutes
Makes: 3 small glasses
Why we love it: This sparkler is a healthier and colorful version of sugar-filled soda. The citrus and tangy taste of grapefruit combined with sweet lemonade and the warmth of rosemary makes a refreshing mix.
Alternatives: Don't like grapefruit? Try these refreshing pairings:
- Peaches and lime
- Raspberries and blueberries
- Lavender and blackberry
- Red grape and lavender
Health Benefits: Grapefruits are a good source of Vitamin A and C, they're also very low in calories but very high in nutrients. Vitamin C helps support the immune system by stimulating the production and function of white blood cells. You normally take Vitman C when you feel like you're getting sick but it's important to incorporate it in every meal.
Make it for: Pour this soda into a cocktail glass and make 'mocktails' for your dinner guests. Top it with a slice of grapefruit and sprinkle floating rosemary leaves. If you want to make this an adult drink, we suggest mixing in Prosecco or a fizzy rosé.
Ingredients:
- 3 pink grapefruits
- 2 lemons
- 4 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 32 oz sparkling water
- Agave or stevia to taste optional
Instructions:
- Use a citrus reamer to juice the grapefruits and lemons in a large or you can squeeze them by hand (that’s how I did it!).
- Use a fine-mesh strainer to remove any pulp or seeds.
- Add the sparkling water to your juice and mix well. Transfer to serving glasses with ice and finish with rosemary sprigs.