Important Message from GB Fire Department

From the Great Barrington Fire Department

(updated at 6:50pm on 10/17/19) Please see the below information about road closures and an additional important message at the end.

Power restoration has progressed slowly today due to continued high winds and the number of outages over a large geographical area. Power is on to most of the town and National Grid is working to restore power to the remainder of its customers. However, if you are still without power it likely will not be restored tonight. Low temperatures are expected to be around 40 degrees. Anyone without heat may want to consider staying with family or friends. If you have additional concerns please contact Great Barrington Police at 413-528-0306 ext. 3. Also, the following roads remain closed: Alford Road near the Alford town line, Lake Mansfield Road between Christian Hill and Dehon Road, Prospect Street in Housatonic, and Seekonk Cross Road near West Plain Road. Thank you for your patience during storm clean up and power restorations.