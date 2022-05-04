In the Berkshires the Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow!

The sun will finally return to the Berkshires tomorrow. The National Weather Service is predicting mostly sunny conditions with a high in the mid-60s.

Looking ahead to the weekend the NWS is calling for sun but cool temperatures. The complete National Weather Service forecast is below.

Tonight A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.