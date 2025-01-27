Who’s Required to File a Personal Income Tax Return in Massachusetts?

Tax season is officially here and folks around Massachusetts are getting their paperwork, forms, and receipts together for the tax filing process. Some folks will file independently while others will use a company for filing.

I wouldn't call the tax filing process exciting by any stretch of the imagination but it's something that needs to be done. This year the tax filing deadline is the traditional date of April 15th.

In case you were wondering not everyone in Massachusetts has to file a personal income tax return. After all little kids aren't required as they don't work. Okay, that's an obvious one but there are others that don't have to file either. To make it simple mass.gov explains who has to file in Massachusetts:

Everyone whose Massachusetts gross income is $8,000 or more must file a Massachusetts personal income tax return on or by April 15th following the end of every tax year. If the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, the due date is the next business day. (Note: The $8,000 or more amount is per person and there is no combined filing requirement for a joint return. If an individual meets the $8,000 threshold, they have to file a return and if married, they have the option to file jointly whether or not the spouse has their own filing.

In addition, the website notes that if you've made an error on a return you've already filed you can file an amended return. You can learn more tax filing information in Massachusetts by going here. Happy tax season. I hope you get a big refund this year.

