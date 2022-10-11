We can all agree if you travel through Adams on a daily basis like I do almost every day, then you may have noticed how terrible the roads have been for a long time. It seems like an obstacle course just to get from one side of town to the next.

As mentioned in a previous post, Howland Avenue is correctly under a re-pavement project being conducted by MassDOT. Drivers can expect traffic delays from the roundabout by 7-Eleven, all the way to the Adams / North Adams Border by Bounti-Fare. If you choose to seek other routes on backroads, drivers are also advised to obey all posted speed limits as officers will be patrolling these areas.

Another road project in Adams that has finally started back is Commerical Street. Let me tell you, avoiding those manholes sticking out in the road we're becoming a real pain to maneuver around. I actually had a driver not too long ago almost me hit head on because of it. Adams Police are also asking all Commerical Street Residents not to park their vehicles overnight on the west side of the street to allow for paving to begin smoothly first thing in the morning.

On personal note, and normally I don't talk about these kinds of things but lately it's been getting out of hand. I have nothing against elderly people because the saying goes "always respect your elders." However, it seems that more elderly people have been cutting me off and coming close to nearly t-boning me. Similar to that almost head-on collision as mentioned earlier. I know what you're thinking, Ryan's driving too fast and needs to chill. Nope, I'm just driving like I normally do and going about my day like everyone else. Since we were talking about traffic related topics, I had to include this rant.

On a positive note, at least the much-needed road work is getting accomplished in the Town of Adams. Especially before the rough weather ahead that we certainly do not like to talk about for sure.

What is your opinion on the roads in Adams? Let us know our station app.

