Massachusetts moose sightings and collisions have been on the rise lately. Last week, Twenty-year-old Wyeth Curtis was killed after he collided with a moose on Route 7 near Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington. According to The Berkshire Eagle, this is the second moose-vehicle collision in Berkshire County this year.

What are the Moose Hot Spots in Massachusetts?

According to mass.gov, moose can be found in most of western and central Massachusetts, with occasional sightings in eastern Massachusetts. Areas including Berkshire County, Worcester Hills, and the Quabbin Reservoir region tend to be the moose hotspots in Massachusetts.

The Moose Population is on the Decline in Massachusetts

That same Berkshire Eagle article reported that in 2024, the state recorded the fewest moose collisions since 1995 and that the moose population is actually declining in Massachusetts. So what's the deal?

So, Why are Moose Sightings Increasing in Massachusetts?

Eventhough the moose population is on the decline in the Bay State, there may actually be more moose sightings during this time of year. The reason for this is that September and October are the prime breeding season for these animals. This season is also known as the "rut" season. Moose will travel farther during the rut season, which is why you may spot them more often on roadsides and even in backyards. The animals could also be on the hunt for food.

Here's What You Should and Shouldn't Do If You See a Live Moose in Massachusetts

If you see a moose when you're out and about, whether it's in the road or in your yard, make sure you don't approach the animal. Give the moose some space, and if you have a dog, ensure it is leashed. You can get more information about Massachusetts moose activity by going here.

