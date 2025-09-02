September is in full swing, and in Massachusetts, we are experiencing some beautiful weather. It's a prime time to get outdoor projects completed, as it isn't too hot but there's still plenty of sunlight to last past 7 pm. Oftentimes, I'll delay doing an outside project until September because the weather is still nice and the scorching temperatures are in the rearview mirror.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Which Massachusetts County Has the Most Deer Crashes?

One thing that comes along with September and the fall months is increased nighttime skunk activity. For the past few days, starting in late August, I've been waking up in the middle of the night to an awful but recognizable stench. Our nocturnal black and white friends have been out and about, but why is there now an increase in activity?

Massachusetts Residents Should Prepare for Increased Skunk Activity Around Their Homes

No matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Springfield, Worcester, etc., you may notice, within the next month or tw,o more smelly skunk activity around your home. The reason for this is that this is the time of year when skunks are bulking up for winter. If you are experiencing consistent skunk activity during the fall months, there are a few things you can do to keep these smelly pests away from your home.

Here's How Massachusetts Residents Can Keep Skunks Away from Their Homes

Photo by Bryan Padron on Unsplash Photo by Bryan Padron on Unsplash loading...

Secure your trash: Now that skunks are looking for food for winter, if you have loose trash and food scraps lying around, skunks may become an unwelcome guest on your property.

Control insects: Keep insect activity low in your yard, as skunks use them as a food source.

Block off open areas: Seal up open porches, areas underneath decks, garages, etc. Skunks may come across these areas, and if they can, they may take up residence.

Strong Odors: Skunks don't like strong odors, so lemon peels, ammonia, mothballs, etc., may keep them from turning your yard into their hangout.

Startle them: You can use sprinklers or motion lights to startle the skunks off your property.

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets? Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz