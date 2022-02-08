Incredible! No Injuries When Truck Rolls Over In A Boston Tunnel

State Troopers in Massachusetts have been very busy lately it seems. After several days of ice-related crashes - more than 200 according to state police - over the weekend, troopers responded early this morning to a tractor-trailer rollover in a major connector to the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston.

An amazing scene as the tractor-trailer lays flipped in a Southbound lane...

According to a Massachusetts State Police Facebook post this morning (Tuesday), just before 5:30 AM troopers from the State Police-Tunnels Barracks, along with Boston Fire and Boston EMS, responded to a tractor-trailer rollover on the D Ramp, part of the Boston tunnel system that connects the Ted Williams Tunnel to Route 93 north and south.

Tractor-trailer on its side in tunnel ramp leading to the Ted Williams Tunnel. Photo: Massachusetts State Police Tractor-trailer on its side in tunnel ramp leading to the Ted Williams Tunnel. Photo: Massachusetts State Police loading...

According to the post on Facebook, the tractor’s cab, a 2022 Freightliner with a Maine registration, is owned by Kris-Way Truck Leasing of Portland, Maine. The trailer had a Minnesota registration.

Amazingly, there were no injuries...

The driver, a 28-year-old Methuen man, reported no injuries to authorities. According to the post, he was already out of the truck and walking around the scene when patrols arrived on the scene. He declined medical aid.

Speed was determined to be a factor in the rollover and the driver, according to the State Police, was issued a civil citation for speeding.

Google Maps - Ted Williams Tunnel and the surrounding area. Google Maps - Ted Williams Tunnel and the surrounding area. loading...

Tow trucks were put to good use to return the truck to its wheels...

Responders were able to get the tractor-trailer back to its upright position using several heavy-duty tow trucks around two hours later. It took four tow trucks in all to do the deed. It took another couple of hours to clear the scene. The crash caused the ramp to be shut down for several hours.

