I'm sure, if you're like me, even if you stop at a fast food joint just once a week, you can't help but notice the outrageous price jump for some of your favorite items on their menu. It's getting a little out of hand.

Now, I understand that inflation has hit all or at least most of us pretty hard. Especially when it concerns food purchases. What I don't understand is that the prices of certain items are inconsistent.

For instance, some food items are much cheaper on the east coast than they are on the west coast, or vice versa. Remember the good old days when, if you didn't feel like cooking, you could grab a meal for the family and spend $20 or $25 bucks? Those days are long gone, sadly.

According to the consumer price-transparency website PriceListo, Wendy's is the most expensive fast-food restaurant in the country overall. Due to inflation, menu prices at Wendy's shot up approximately 35% from last year.

On the other hand, McDonald's actually decreased its menu prices by 5% in 2022. That's good news, right? Nevertheless, I was astounded by this piece of information that came across my virtual desk.

There's an actual website that exists called McCheapest that tracks the price of Big Macs in every single McDonald's restaurant in the United States. And guess what, folks? The most expensive Big Mac sold in the entire country is found right here in Berkshire County!

That's correct. According to McCheapest, the most expensive Big Mac in the entire country can be found in Lee. If you stop at McDonald's at 240 West Road and order a Big Mac, you can expect to pay $8.09. WOW! Over 8 bucks for "two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame-seed bun"!

Now, talk about a price difference! The least expensive Big Mac to be found in this country is in Stigler, Oklahoma. The cost? $3.49. The Lee Big Mac is more than twice the cost!

Don't take my word for it, though. It's right there on the McCheapest website. Take a look for yourself here.

