New Book and Record Store in the Berkshires Opening This Week
Being a Berkshire native, one thing I really enjoyed growing up in the county was checking out book and record stores. I lived in North Adams during the '90s. I would frequent stores like the Berkshire Book Shop and Record Giant. Does anybody remember those places? If I went to the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, I would have to stop by Record Town, Tape World, Sam Goody, and Waldenbooks. If I visited Pittsfield, Strawberries on North Street would be my go-to for music.
Record shops and book stores have come and gone over the years in the Berkshires. When I was buying music on physical media, it was all about CDs. However, over the last 20 years, vinyl has made a significant comeback, and there are currently some great vinyl stores in Berkshire County.
A New Independent Bookstore is Opening Soon in Pittsfield
If you are still buying books and/or vinyl, you may be interested in knowing that this Thursday, October 23, at 10 am, a new book/record/gift shop is opening at 314 North Street, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
More Details About the New Bookstore in Pittsfield
The name of the new shop is Indie Readery & Records. A release from the store notes that Indie Readery & Records is a unique, independent bookstore that combines a curated selection of books, vinyl records, and a variety of humorous and progressive gifts. The store's focus on offering literature that promotes social justice, equity, and freedom places a strong emphasis on liberal and progressive viewpoints. Their store will serve as a community space for like-minded individuals to engage with new ideas, music, and humor, while providing a space for cultural and community events. More information and photos can be found at the store's Facebook page.
