Being a Berkshire native, one thing I really enjoyed growing up in the county was checking out book and record stores. I lived in North Adams during the '90s. I would frequent stores like the Berkshire Book Shop and Record Giant. Does anybody remember those places? If I went to the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, I would have to stop by Record Town, Tape World, Sam Goody, and Waldenbooks. If I visited Pittsfield, Strawberries on North Street would be my go-to for music.

Get our free mobile app

Record shops and book stores have come and gone over the years in the Berkshires. When I was buying music on physical media, it was all about CDs. However, over the last 20 years, vinyl has made a significant comeback, and there are currently some great vinyl stores in Berkshire County.

A New Independent Bookstore is Opening Soon in Pittsfield

If you are still buying books and/or vinyl, you may be interested in knowing that this Thursday, October 23, at 10 am, a new book/record/gift shop is opening at 314 North Street, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

READ MORE: New Changes Coming to Beloved Berkshire County Theater

More Details About the New Bookstore in Pittsfield

The name of the new shop is Indie Readery & Records. A release from the store notes that Indie Readery & Records is a unique, independent bookstore that combines a curated selection of books, vinyl records, and a variety of humorous and progressive gifts. The store's focus on offering literature that promotes social justice, equity, and freedom places a strong emphasis on liberal and progressive viewpoints. Their store will serve as a community space for like-minded individuals to engage with new ideas, music, and humor, while providing a space for cultural and community events. More information and photos can be found at the store's Facebook page.

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet