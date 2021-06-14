Injured Hiker, Dog Rescued By Great Barrington First Responders

A group of local hikers had a scary Saturday afternoon, but everyone made it home safely thanks to local first repsonders.

This past Saturday, June 12, the Great Barrington Fire Department responded to reports of an injured hiker just before 1 o'clock. GBFD along with the Great Barrington Police Department and Southern Berkshire Ambulance were dispatched to the area between the Green Lawn Cemetery and the Housatonic River off of Van Deusenville Road. It was there an injured hiker and several others including a dog, were down a steep embankment approximately ¼ mile into the woods.

When first repsonders arrived, they found a male hiker with a minor ankle injury and two others along with a dog approximately 40 feet down a very steep embankment that ran almost to the edge of the river. The victim was climbing down the steep terrain to help another man he was hiking with who had chased after his dog that got away. That man couldn't get back up the embankment, prompting the second man to climb down only to fall trying to reach the first man and his dog.

Great Barrington Fire Department’s Tech Rescue team went to work rigging up ropes and haul lines and had all victims safely back up on the trail in no time. The injured party was treated on scene.