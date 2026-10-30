The Penalty for Expired Inspection Stickers in Mass.

Here's something that surprises me. I know a few people here in the Berkshires who have expired inspection stickers on their cars and are actively driving them. Isn't that crazy? Why wouldn't you just go and get your car inspected and get that stress off your shoulders? Granted, there's one person I spoke to who said she forgot that the sticker expired, and I suppose I can understand that, but the others are aware that their stickers are expired and just keep on driving.

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My Car Went About Six Months Before Getting a Valid Inspection Sticker

I know during the pandemic years, there were probably far more people with expired stickers on their vehicles because they weren't driving as much. I think one of my vehicles went 6 months with an expired inspection sticker before I got a valid one. That, again, was because I didn't drive that car as much then, and I wasn't aware that the expiration date was coming up. As soon as I realized it was expired, I went right to my mechanic's shop to get it inspected. I would be stressed out driving a car knowing that the sticker was expired. I couldn't handle that, but obviously others can. More power to them? I guess.

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You Could Face Several Penalties in Massachusetts If You Don't Get a Valid Inspection Sticker on Your Vehicle

For those who may not be aware, if you are caught driving with an expired inspection sticker in Massachusetts, you can be hit with multiple fines, license and/or registration suspension, and a possible increase to your auto insurance premium. Nobody needs that, especially when everything is already so expensive these days. You can learn more about the violations by going here. Do yourself a favor and get a valid sticker on your vehicle. You'll feel better about it and you'll be legal.

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