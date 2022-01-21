We are ALWAYS proud to showcase locally based musical talent on YOUR Home Town Station and we head back south of the border as we introduce you to Cassandra Carolan, who is based west of Waterbury in Woodbury, Connecticut. She is the lead singer of The Knighthawks as this quartet has played to rave reviews throughout The Constitution State.

Cassandra is looking forward to entertaining audiences here in the Berkshires and throughout the Bay state as well. She is planning a concert at Geraldines, a locally based venue located east of us in Chicopee, Massachusetts (date and time have yet to be determined, although it will be sometime in the spring) You can actually catch this band LIVE in various portions of Central Connecticut in the coming months. Log on to their web site for more details.

Cassandra was born and raised in Edgemoore, South Carolina, a rural town outside of the capital city, Columbia. Her singing venture began about 6 years ago when she showcased her vocal talents at karaoke and open mic venues until forming her own band where she is the lead singer and manager of the group.

Before the Knighthawks, her premiere band, One More Cup made a dent in the musical scene 3 years ago, but that venture was short lived as her current group also debuted that same year that also features a trio of accomplished musicians including guitarist Dave Yarrison, bassist Pete Fiore and drummer Darek Leiner. the chemistry amongst them is summed up with one word: AWESOME!

Cassandra credits her mother for being the most positive influence towards embarking on this musical journey. Family support has also become instrumental in this journey and plans are underway for the group to make their debut in The Berkshires (we'll keep you posted)

Cassandra will check in with Ron Carson this weekend during the Saturday edition of "Let's Talk".