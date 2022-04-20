With beautiful spring and summer weather ahead, that means BBQs and parties are in our future. It no longer matters how old you are. There’s a trend across the country among all demographics to get the party started with a traditional drinking game. Drinking games aren't just for college students anymore.

Massachusetts #1 Drinking Game Is Not Beer-Pong

With the Solo cups and Ping-Pong balls stored away for the last couple of years because of the pandemic, they should see a lot of action in the next few months. Scrolling online I recently tripped over a study by the jewelry company Shane Co. on The Most Popular Drinking Game in Every U.S. State. I immediately thought to myself with all of the colleges in Massachusetts it’s got to be Beer Pong hands down. I was wrong.

The Shane Co. studied Google Trends search volume of drinking games by state between 2020 and 2021. Here in Massachusetts, it was not Beer Pong but Screw the Dealer landing the #1 Drinking Game spot in the state. The game was #1 in 3 other states…Florida, Illinois, and New York according to the Shane Co. study. The link below will show a video on how to play.

Overall Beer Pong was the #1 Drinking Game across the country topping the list in 13 states. Ironically, in New Hampshire where Beer Pong was invented in the 50s at Dartmouth College, the #1 game in the state was Spin the Bottle according to the Shane Co. study.

The other games making the list were Paranoia with 7 states, Quarters with 6, Spin the Bottle and Screw the Dealer with 4, Ride the Bus, and Chandelier with 3 states each at #1.

A quick Google search will give you some specifics on how to play each game if you are not familiar with the rules. After all, not following the rules during a drinking game can quickly morph into a fighting game. Check out the complete study with a great deal of more info on The Most Searched Drinking Game in Every U.S. State by clicking on the Shane Co. link.

Always drink and play responsibly.

