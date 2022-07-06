Is It Illegal To Come To A Complete Stop At A Yield Sign In Massachusetts?

I'm sure my father was trying to be a nice guy, but he always used to "let people go" who were trying to turn left (that would be his right, not as in, like basic freedom, but as in a direction), in front of him. I always thought it was a nice gesture, but he was interrupting the "right of way"!

Although I don't remember anyone behind him getting upset, he was wrong to let the guy turn in front of him. But what about a "yield" sign?

I was in traffic yesterday behind someone as I approached a yield sign. Now, I assume most drivers on the road would like to get to their destination as quickly as possible and unnecessary stopping would be interfere with that goal. This person came to a complete stop at the yield. A complete stop.

If there was traffic approaching from the opposite direction, I could understand this, but for most of us, a yield is a free pass to "roll through" the stop sign, right? 😂

I thought to myself rather angrily, "shouldn't it be illegal to come to a complete stop at a yield sign?!" (All the while knowing the answer is probably "no".)

SO, IS IT ILLEGAL TO COME TO A COMPLETE STOP AT A YIELD SIGN IN MA?

A STOP sign always means “come to a complete halt” and applies to each vehicle that comes to the sign.

When you see a YIELD sign, slow down and be prepared to stop. Let vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians go before you proceed. You must come to a complete stop if traffic conditions require it. -mass.gov

So, in actuality, you gotta stop if you must!