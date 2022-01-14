We have a major winter storm brewing and it looks like a doozy. Sunday night into Monday morning, The Berkshires could see 8-14 inches of snow.

With that said, I have been dreaming of summer and the warm weather, you know, boating, swimming, shorts and flip-flops. In the middle of my day dream I realized how often people walk around barefoot in the summer.

I personally don't love being barefoot; however, some people love it so much that they actually drive barefoot. I don't know about you, but I can't even walk on grass barefoot without it feeling uncomfortable, so I don't know how one could drive barefoot (especially a manual transmission).

BUT IS IT ILLEGAL TO DRIVE BAREFOOT IN MASSACHUSETTS?

Niccolo? Simoncini loading...

kosziv loading...

Although driving barefoot is considered dangerous due to the fact that your foot can easily slip off of the brake pedal and/or risk of injury is simply higher, it is not illegal.

There is not a law prohibiting driving without shoes in Massachusetts. In fact, none of the 50 states ban barefoot driving. Therefore, you can kick your shoes off and drive your vehicle in your socks or bare feet. -sweeneymerrigan.com

I mean, I won't even drive in flip-flops, I really don't understand how people can drive barefoot. I certainly understand the want, however. Freedom, baby!

Reminder: I know that driving barefoot isn't necessarily considered distracted driving, but remember in Massachusetts, you must drive hands-free!

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.