Is It Illegal to Drive in Flip Flops in Massachusetts?

Flip-flop season has finally arrived in Massachusetts. After months of shoving our feet into warm winter boots and shoes, warmer temperatures have arrived and our toes have been freed.

While Massachusetts residents are hitting the beaches and soaking up the sun they're behind the wheel in their summer footwear as well. It has us wondering if we're allowed to cruise around in flip flop or slide sandals, or does the great state of Massachusetts prevent driving in footwear that's deemed unsafe?

Well first let's start with bare feet. Is it illegal to drive with no shoes on in Massachusetts? No, it's not. There is no law prohibiting driving without shoes in Massachusetts. In fact, there are no laws preventing folks from driving shoeless anywhere in the U.S.

So what about Flip Flops? There are no laws against wearing sandals while driving in Massachusetts, however, there is a law that reminds residents they must drive in footwear and clothing that "does not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner" according to mass.gov. I would be lying if I said there hasn't been one or two times that while driving, the back of my sandal has caught on the edge of a floor mat, or the toe on a pedal. Thankfully, there was no incident, but I could see if it could be risky at times.

Like many circumstances pertaining to driving in, it's best to use common sense judgment. Just because there is no specific law against a specific action in Massachusetts, anything that you do behind that wheel that can be considered dangerous, could fall under the category of distracted driving or driving to endanger.