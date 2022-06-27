Is It Illegal To Have Profanity On Your Bumper Sticker In Massachusetts?

On the 4 hour plane ride back from Denver two weeks ago, I was watching "Forrest Gump" for the 90th time on the Jet Blue Airbus. It was part of their free movie selection!

Anyway...do you remember the part when Gump is running back and forth across the country and he encounters the guy looking for a good phrase to put on a bumper sticker and Gump accidentally comes up with "SH-T HAPPENS"? Well, it got me thinking, is actually legal to display profanity on your car?

Political warfare can be prevalent on bumper stickers as well, and not just on the bumper either, decals of all sorts are all over car or truck windows, too.

"F--K TR--P" was big for awhile, now "LET'S GO BRANDON" is still seen, or even more direct, "F--K B--EN" can be seen.

While this language can be curt, is it illegal in Massachusetts is the question...

Like most legal questions, whether your state government considers an offensive bumper sticker illegal depends on the details. Generally though, as long as the bumper sticker isn't obscene, pornographic, or blocking your view, then it's likely covered under the First Amendment's free speech protections. -findlaw.com

So, yeah, as long as there is no language of a direct threat to someone specifically, it is game on.

I did see one decal that said something like "If you tailgate me, I will inflate your airbags". Clever, but kind of mean? Yes? 😂