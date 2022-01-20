Is It Illegal To Have Sex In Your Car In Massachusetts?

Valentine's Day is around the corner and love is in the air, right? Well, not for all, I mean the pandemic has really taken the wind out of people's sails lately.

When it first came out, I remember hearing Salt 'N Pepa's "Let's Talk About Sex" in the car with my eucharistic minister of an aunt back in the day. Yeah, that was uncomfortable.

People have sex. I mean, it's what they do, but there may not always be a bed available, however. Don't cringe, you know it's true, and YOU have probably had sex in a car. I know I have. Ok, TMI.

BUT, IS IT LEGAL TO HAVE SEX IN YOUR CAR?

Painted heart on a dewy car window, view from inside, it's dark outside, image Leove loading...

Yes and no.

So, yeah, you can have sex in your car in your driveway.

There is no criminal law that specifically states that it is illegal for people to have sex in a car. However, if two people are performing a sexual act or engaging in sexual conduct in a car that is in a public area, and within public view, then they may be charged with a crime. -shouselaw.com

So, if you are gonna be risky and risque at the same time, find a nice, dark, place where NO ONE can SEE you!

Or, be real quick, you know, like Jack and Rose in "Titanic", they got away with it right before the ship hit the iceberg.

Creepiest place to have illegal sex in a car? THE CEMETERY! Telling you on behalf of a friend.

