Is It Illegal To Leave Tire Marks On The Street In Massachusetts?

I get it, some people love their muscle cars and trucks. They're super fun to drive and if you like loud, you've got the whole thing!

At first I thought it was the shadow of powerlines making those black marks all over some Pittsfield streets. If you're a casual observer of the outside world when driving or walking, you may not have noticed the tire marks all over certain city streets.

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us talking about the noticeable increase in tire marks from "peeling out" or "burning rubber" or "lightin' em up" or "smokin' the tires" ok, I'll stop now, on local roads. 😂

attachment-IMG_5940 loading...

When I was a kid, I distinctly remember the sound of "skidding" your back bike tire on a newly paved road always sounded louder and higher in pitch. Now, I don't claim to know the reason for this uptick in street maiming, but I'm of the opinion that it's a thing.

These acts, in my opinion, seem intentional and deliberately destructive, sort of like the guy who spray painted those "G"s all over Pittsfield back in 2016. Of course, I could be wrong.

You'd think it'd be illegal to do this, right? I mean it looks absolutely terrible, unless you like that sort of thing.

attachment-IMG_5938 loading...

attachment-IMG_5939 loading...

There is no rhyme or reason to which street(s) are affected, but the damage seems to go across both lanes of pavement on most affected roadways.

So, What's The Deal? Is It Illegal To Leave Tire Marks On Streets In Massachusetts?

It is.

When someone peels out or burns rubber on the street it is considered a harsh and objectionable noise, scarring a roadway and operating to endanger.

If you get caught in real time or it's proven on tape that you are responsible, you may be subject to arrest in Massachusetts.

I hope you found this post informative.