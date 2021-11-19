As a child I hated grocery shopping with my mother. She always took way too long going up and down the aisles buying stuff that was not on her list.

I mean, we were kids, we didn't want to spend a Monday after school grocery shopping, bro.

MY BROTHER AND I WOULD RATHER WAIT IN THE CAR.

So, if my memory serves me right, we were around 8 or 9 years old when my mother decided to let us "wait in the car" while she went grocery shopping. I don't know, maybe we were 10 or 11...

But what about something that only takes 5 minutes? Like, just popping into the convenience store? Do you leave your 5 year-old on the car? I mean, just lock the door, right?

BUT, CAN YOU LEGALLY LEAVE YOUR CHILD IN YOUR CAR UNATTENDED IN MASSACHUSETTS?

While other states have restrictions on this subject, like age, or what the temperature is outside, or how old whoever else is in the car. These factors all play a role, but not in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts does not have laws making it illegal to leave children unattended inside cars. -wwlp.com

So, technically it is not illegal to leave a child unattended in the car in Massachusetts.

I can see the temptation, you pull up in front of a convenience store that is all glass in the front, you're only running in for a minute, you can see your child through the window even though your car is locked...

BUT, DO YOU? WE WANNA KNOW...

