Is It Illegal to Live in This in Massachusetts?

Ever planned on possibly finding a new way to live here in the commonwealth? Here we cover the question that seems to get asked a lot if it's illegal or not to live in an RV here in the Baystate. Especially now that cooler weather is here, and everyone already misses camping.

Definition of an RV stands for "Recreational Vehicle" which can consist of a motor vehicle, trailer, pop-up camper that has living quarters that you would find in a typical residence. You know the usual things like a kitchen, living room, bedroom, and a bathroom.

So, is it legal to live in this Recreational Vehicle in the Commonwealth?

The answer is Yes. However, there are legal procedures that must be followed. This where your local town's zoning bylaws come into play just like any other residence. While you technically don't need a building permit, you will be required to have the three amenities according to the IRS when you go to file taxes. IRS considers a vehicle a home with three keywords. Sleeping, Cooking, Toilet. And yes, that's exactly what they state. Obviously, the pop-up camper pictured does not meet these requirements.

The most important amenity is a of course is a mailing address of ether the physical location of the vehicle, or a PO Box to legally receive mail.

While Massachusetts unfortunately did not make the list of "best states" to live in an RV, they're honestly a lot of places in the area that have very nice scenery to live on. Personally, I know a trailer park in Vermont that a good buddy of mine lives, He has a trailer and has neighbors that live in RVs. I won't get into the exact location since it is private property.

