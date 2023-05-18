Is It Illegal To Park In Front Of Someone’s House In Massachusetts?

I run into this situation every Halloween when I'm looking park my car. Yes, there is no trick-or-treating in my neighborhood due to a lack of houses with kids. So, we hop in the car every year and head down the road to neighborhood with bustling Halloween activity.

Unless we see a "No Parking" sign, are we all good? I often wondered that. Doesn't it feel weird just to plop your car in front of someone's house?

Despite it feeling strange or invasive, is it illegal to do so?

I did some poking around and the following is what I found...

No person shall stop, stand or park a vehicle, whether occupied or not, except momentarily to pick up or discharge a passenger or passengers in front of a public driveway or private driveway or road without the consent of the owner of the driveway. -mass.gov

So it appears that it my be ok to park in front of someone's house on a public street but certainly not private and that in front of someone's driveway is never ok.

Of course, with permission it is always OK.

