Sunday was sort of a boring day in my house. It was cloudy and cold unlike the previous two weekends, so it was a nice day for a drive. Yes, I know, gas is ridiculously expensive, but, whatever.

My two children, 7 and 4, and I decided to take a drive up north to Bennington, VT from our home in Pittsfield, MA. If nothing else, the mountainsides are beautiful. Long drives with kids, however, comes the risk of having to pee!

Having to go "number one" is bad enough, not to mention "number two". This happened to me recently on the highway where my youngest just couldn't hold it anymore. Thankfully, I had many napkins in the glove compartment. 😃

We've all heard the phrase, "when ya gotta go, ya gotta go". We adults have something called self control, however, and finding the nearest bathroom is something we've all had to deal with although it isn't always pleasant.

What About Kids, Though? Is It Legal For Your Child To Pee In Public In Massachusetts?

Well...

I can't imagine an officer arresting a child for peeing in public, especially if it's being done discreetly, but, technically it is illegal.

Urinating in public is illegal in every state. Defendants may be charged under a law that specifically criminalizes the act, or the prosecutor may allege that the defendant presented a public nuisance or is guilty of disorderly conduct. -criminaldefenselawyer.com

While the laws against public urination don't typically mention young children, most law enforcement officers aren't going to arrest a child, or their parent, for letting the little one pee in public. -absolutebailbonds.com