Is It Legal To Drink A Non-Alcoholic Beer While Driving In Massachusetts?

Although the COVID-19 pandemic caused alcohol sales to skyrocket, the overall thought on alcohol consumption is growing more negative as more and more people are trying to omit it from their lives.

Let's face it, moderate to heavy alcohol consumption is damaging to almost every part of your body. Your brain, heart, stomach, liver, kidneys, esophagus, you name it, alcohol will slowly kill it. But, people drink because the desired effect does work in the meantime.

The good news is that the Non-Alcoholic brewing business is growing. There are some REALLY good NA's out there. I recommend the Athletic Brewing Company line, or even the Sam Adams juicy NA IPA is fantastic. They also make non-alcoholic "hard" booze as well as seltzers and such.

WHAT IS CALIFORNIA SOBER?

I remember hearing this phrase for the first time on "The Joe Rogan Experience" wherein an episode that Demi Lovato talks about being "California Sober", it's basically sobriety plus marijuana. Because THC can have similar effects to alcohol in calming anxiety but is far less damaging to one's health, it's being still considered "sober".

DO NON-ALCOHOLIC BEERS CONTAIN ANY ALCOHOL?

Some do, some have absolutely none.

SO, CAN YOU DRIVE WHILE DRINKING A NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINK?

Yes, you can! But, it can't contain more than .5% alcohol by volume.

The label says it "contains less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume." ... The law then defines an alcoholic beverage as containing more than one-half of 1 percent of alcohol by volume. Nonalcoholic beers are legal to drink while driving as long as the alcohol content is below the level defined by law. -duluthnewstribune.com

The only thing weird about drinking and driving with an NA, is that it LOOKS like a real beer, so I would expect law enforcement to stop you if an officer sees you. You are legal to do it though.

