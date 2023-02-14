Is It Legal To Wear Headphones While Driving In Massachusetts?

I wear headphones for four hours a day, five days a week. Being in morning radio for a living doesn't really allow for much else!

I'm often asked why I don't wear headphones while jogging. My obsession with music couldn't get any stronger, but yet I do not listen to music when I run. Why? I need to be aware of my surroundings.

It actually gives me anxiety to wear headphones when running. I'm obviously talking about running outdoors, not on a treadmill.

Even when driving, I'm kind of having a hard time adapting to the Massachusetts hands- free law. I know, I sound crazy. I just don't love Bluetooth, especially if there are others in the car. Private conversations, ya know?

Also, isn't the sound all muffled on the other end? I feel like I can always tell if someone on the other end is using Bluetooth. Anyone else?

What About Headphones and Driving In Massachusetts? Isn't That Hands-Free?

Yes and No.

But, remember this as you’re driving in Massachusetts: You can’t wear headphones in both ears. This goes for anything from traditional headphones to airpods. You must have at least one ear free.

The first fine is $100, followed by $250, then $500 plus other penalties that are incurred.



The reason? You've got to be aware of your surroundings! Emergency vehicle sirens in particular...

My grandmother was deaf, and she got pulled over once. The cop had to follow her for miles before she realized that she was being pulled over. This was a funny family story for years.

