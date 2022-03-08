Is the Berkshire Mall in a state of dilapidation where the only solution is to erect a fence around the entire thing?

Since its closure in 2019, the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough has been rumored to reopen in some way shape or form leaving brick and mortar enthusiasts hopeful. But, let's face it, that's probably not gonna happen.

According to a recent article in the Berkshire Eagle, local town officials as well as the town's fire chief thinks something needs to be done soon for reasons concerning safety.

Today, as the mall seeks to attract tenants, its owner is fighting a slew of court complaints, the latest of which asks a judge to order the mall to board up all windows and doors and erect 6-foot-high fencing around all entrances. That’s necessary, the town says, to prevent people from entering the darkened mall. -berkshireeagle.com

If you haven't been to the mall lately, here's what the outside looks like...

