Is Massachusetts A Green State? New Study Says We’re Top 10!

Hey Berkshire County residents, would you consider yourself environmentally conscious, for the most part? Do you recycle, refrain from littering, and treat your surroundings with care and respect? If so, great job!

Not only are you an awesome person, but guess what? You're not alone. It turns out that many of your neighbors are just as awesome. According to a new study, Massachusetts, overall, is very environmentally friendly!

In honor of Earth Day, the personal finance experts at WalletHub released their rankings on "2023's Greenest States". They came up with their findings by comparing the 50 states across 25 key metrics such as the number of green buildings per capita, air quality, water quality, gasoline consumption per capita, and more.

And after all that research, Massachusetts performed quite well making it to #7 on the list! That's right. Out of all 50 states, Massachusetts is the 7th greenest. The Bay State ranked in the top 5 of several key metrics including the number of green buildings per capita, lowest energy consumption per capita, and highest water quality.

Here are WalletHub's top 10 for 2023's Greenest States:

Vermont New York California Hawaii Maryland Connecticut Massachusetts Minnesota Washington Maine

And I guess we should also shine the spotlight of shame on the Bottom 5 in terms of the least Green States:

West Virginia Louisiana Mississippi Alabama Wyoming

Do yourself a favor and check out the full rankings at WalletHub's website here. It's a pretty fascinating study.

