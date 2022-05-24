Is Massachusetts Law Enforcement The Life For You? Find Out!

If you have ever thought about whether or not a career in law enforcement is right for you, there is an opportunity coming up that you should really consider. The 2022 Student Trooper Program is a single three-day session that can help you decide if this could be the path for you.

It's a chance for teens to learn what law enforcement jobs look like...

The Student Trooper Program will take place Friday, August 19th through Sunday, August 21st. It's designed to give teenagers an idea of what jobs in law enforcement look like, what's involved in training for one of those jobs, and to expose those who are interested, to the everyday demands of a career in law enforcement.

Am I qualified?

According to information available on Mass.gov, you will want to make sure your grades are up to par. The program is open to high school students ages 15 to 17 that are in good scholastic standing. Eligible candidates must be of demonstrated good moral character and present a well-groomed appearance with hair neatly trimmed (females-arranged) and males have to be clean-shaven in accordance with policies of the State Police Academy.

It's not going to be easy...

The program consists of rigorous training and physical stress in a para-military-type academy setting. So you will want to make sure you are in good physical condition.

Participants must complete the application by the date listed. Additionally, as part of the application process, a physical examination will be required. A medical form requiring a doctor's signature will be required upon your acceptance to the program.

According to program officials, the Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Student Trooper Program is open to all, regardless of race, color, religion, gender, or nationality.

How do I apply?

You will find all the information you need to apply, HERE.

Download an application, HERE.

