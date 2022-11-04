Is This Adult Activity Legal In Your Car In Massachusetts?

The holidays are around the corner and love is in the air, right? Well, not for all, I mean the lingering pandemic has really taken the wind out of people's sails lately, but it's certainly getting better. Now we have RSV to worry about!

When it first came out, I remember hearing Salt 'N Pepa's "Let's Talk About Sex" in the car with my eucharistic minister of an aunt back in the day. Yeah, that was uncomfortable.

People make love. I mean, it's what they do, but there may not always be a bed available, however. Don't cringe, you know it's true, and YOU have probably made love in a car. I know I have. Ok, TMI.

Painted heart on a dewy car window, view from inside, it's dark outside, image Leove loading...

BUT, IS IT LEGAL TO MAKE LOVE IN YOUR CAR?

Yes and no.

So, yeah, you can make love in your car in your driveway.

There is no criminal law that specifically states that it is illegal for people to have sex in a car. However, if two people are performing a sexual act or engaging in sexual conduct in a car that is in a public area, and within public view, then they may be charged with a crime. -shouselaw.com

Laws are not meant to be broken, so don't be risky. If the car is the only place where you can make love to your partner, play by the rules!

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.