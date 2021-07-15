Travel and tourism, a driving force in the economy of Berkshire County, is back in full swing. Short-term vacation rental properties line the county north to south and most are booked through the summer and into the fall foliage season. Some luxurious, some homey, some chic, and some...well some take "rustic" to a whole other level.

Meet Tentrr. It's a new-ish company that sets up luxury or "glamping" style platform tents in the wilderness and then charges folks the same price as some hotel rooms to stay there. They have locations throughout the northeast, but the one in question today is located right here in The Berkshires, in the woods in Sandisfield to be exact.

Now there are two schools of thought here:

WTF?! Why on earth would anyone pay $150 ($142 plus taxes and fees in this case) to stay IN A TENT. No running water, no electricity, no wifi, no A/C. Just you and the great outdoors (ok, and some well-styled platform beds from IKEA. I'm a sucker for a throw pillow) Why on earth would anyone pay that much when they could go out and buy a tent to be used years into the future and have a very similar experience for far less? Oh, yay! GLAMPING. If you're just looking to get out of the city and want an "outdoorsy" experience to feel like you're roughing it, but still want to be comfy and cozy, I guess I get it. However, there's is still a fair amount of work to be done (you need to lug in, on foot, your own bedding, food, and water, etc and let's not forget your "bathroom" in a bucket in a wooden box with a toilet seat cover on it.

So what you do guys think? It's this totally awesome, or a complete rip-off? To help make your decision here are some highlights and photos (via Airbnb) of the Sandisfield campsite below.

Camp close to hundreds of acres of wilderness, hike private and public lands straight from your campsite. Situated on the slope of a mountain top in the Berkshires, lined with beautiful streams, the campsite is nestled into the woods, and the area is a highway for animals such as bears, deer, turkeys, coyotes, bobcats, and raccoons. Great for those who love and respect wildlife responsibly.

The site is intended to be primitive, we don't have a shower, electricity or Wi-Fi available for you so plan accordingly.

Each campsite includes a 10'x12' safari-style canvas tent on a raised platform, and you'll find one queen bed. You'll also have a 6-ft picnic table, outdoor fire pit, 2 Tentrr Adirondack chairs, and a heating source to keep you warm and toasty at night.

Toilets: Every campsite is equipped with a camp toilet (we call it the Tentrr Loo). This is a simple wooden box with a toilet seat and a bucket inside. Line the bucket with a CleanWaste bag supplied at the camp prior to use. Afterward, simply tie the bag up and place it in a trash bag. We got this idea from bathrooms used on NASA spaceships.

Showers: Every Signature campsite comes with a Coleman Sun Shower. The sun shower has a reservoir that holds up to 5 gallons of water, potentially enough for multiple showers. It's constructed of heat-locking material that warms the water when it's left in the sun, even on cool days.

Like any good camper, you won't want to leave food anywhere in or near the tent site, as there are definitely bears who travel through the area. We want you to have a safe and enjoyable stay out here in these woods. Please hike out your trash.

