Is This Really Massachusetts’ Most Popular Halloween Costume?

Halloween 2022 is just two weeks away and if you don't have your costume yet, it's time to get on it! It's been a crazy year of relevant pop culture, so this year's Halloween costume ideas could be a little bit outside of the norm. But are they? And just what is Massachusetts' most popular Halloween costume for this year?

Since last Halloween, we've seen some interesting developments in pop culture. If you're wanting to be a character from the latest Marvel films, if you're going out for Halloween as a trio, the most obvious pick for a costume would be Spider-Man. This of course would be a nod to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which showcases...SPOILER ALERT...three different versions of Spider-Man.

That's one idea, but was it Massachusetts most popular costume pick? Nope...However, thinking along those same lines of Marvel costumes, there is also the most popular character of 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness'. And here's a hint, the most popular character in that movie was not Doctor Strange, it was Wanda, aka Scarlett Witch!

So, that must be the most popular costume in Massachusetts? Again, no. But if we're sticking with pop culture ideas, then certainly there was nothing bigger than the most recent season of Netflix's 'Stranger Things', right? And there was a new character this season that everyone seemed to love (and no, it's not the villain, although he was awesome). Eddie Munson is this year's fan favorite in 'Stranger Things'.

Perhaps this was Massachusetts' most popular costume for this year's Halloween? Sadly, no, because this would be a solid choice. Max and Vecna would probably be runners-up for a 'Stranger Things' costume.

So, what about with the popularity of 'Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'? Due to the nature of how evil that man was, let's not explore that avenue. However, that series, based on the heinously true story, is really well done!

In Massachusetts, it turns out that we had a much more traditional pick for our most popular costume. According to All Homes Connections, Massachusetts' most popular costume pick is a vampire! While there have been many versions of what a vampire might look like, and since we're several years past the 'Twilight' and 'True Blood' era, I'm going to assume that we are talking about vampire costumes in the traditional sense, which I would think might look like the one below.

That is video of Gerard Way, from the band My Chemical Romance, getting ready for a concert. But the costume seems like that should be close to what the one the Bay State is seeking out. Massachusetts was one of six states to choose a vampire as their most popular costume.

In terms of the most popular overall, that went to witches and cats. Perhaps those wanting to be a witch might want to snag the aforementioned Scarlett Witch idea. That would be my guess. You can check out what every state picked as their most popular costume at the link provided here.

Regardless of what you go with for a costume this year, have an awesome Halloween, Massachusetts!

