Is This Road Act Illegal in MA, CT and NY? Well…kind of

One act that I still see while driving from time to time in the Berkshires is folks thumbing for a ride, also known as hitchhiking. At one time, hitchhiking was somewhat commonplace in order to get from one place to another, but as time went on, the act declined due to safety precautions. You never know who you're picking up, and as the hitchhiker, you don't know who's picking you up?

As I mentioned, I still see the act from time to time and I started wondering if hitchhiking was illegal or if the hitchhiker could be fined for the act. After doing some research, there is no federal law on hitchhiking but each state has its own rules or law pertaining to the act.

I looked up Massachusetts as well as Connecticut and New York in a legal article from HG.org just for fun to see what each state's law was regarding hitchhiking.

Massachusetts

If you solicit on a roadway you could be fined $50

Connecticut

Soliciting a ride from anyone other than a cab or bus while in the road is an infraction punishable by a $35 fine except in the case of an accident or emergency.

New York

One cannot solicit rides from the roadway.

It looks like that if you need to hitchhike, you can't legally do it from the roadway, which makes sense. Performing the act on the shoulder is legal, at least in the three states listed above.

For me, I wouldn't hitchhike. The first thing that comes to mind when thinking about hitchhiking is that scene from the first 'Friday the 13th' (1980) movie with one of the would be camp counselors and Mrs. Vorhees (Jason's mother). That's not for me or maybe I have been watching too many horror movies...lol

If you want to learn more about hitchhiking laws in other states, you can do so by going here.

