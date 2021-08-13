It Came Back To Iowa And It Was Emotional Last Night A Field Of Dreams

It took a little longer than expected but it finally happened last night, MLB Was out visiting the site all the way back in 2015, after all that Iowa hosted their first-ever MLB game last night on a specially constructed field next to the real-life "Field of Dreams" movie set.

It was a magical emotional and nostalgic opening ceremony, Kevin Costner Came out first Leading the players through the corn and onto the field.



Fox Sports/YouTube

Kevin said, quote,

"Thirty years ago on the other side of that corn we filmed a movie that stood the test of time. Tonight, thanks to that enduring impact that that little movie had, it's allowed us to come here again Is this heaven?"

For some reason, one guy in the stands had to be a total idiot and yelled out with a well-placed "Bababooey" right when Costner asked the crowd, Is this heaven? and it seems the crowd answers to the guy was"no both times.

For an added old-school touch, both teams wore retro uniforms and even the scoreboard was changed, manually. José Abreu of the White Sox hit the first home run of the night into the cornfield. It was the first-ever Major League homer in Iowa.

Each team hit four homeruns. For the Yankees, it was two from Aaron Judge, one from Brett Gardner, and one from Giancarlo Stanton.

For the White Sox it was one from José, one from Eloy Jiménez, one from Seby Zavala, and the game-winner from Tim Anderson.

The Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 8 to 9 with a walk-off homer in the ninth.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said they'll return for another game next year.



Fox Sports/YouTube

