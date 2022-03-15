It Feels Like Spring in the Berkshires…Officially Spring Arrives this Sunday

By the end of the weekend, spring will officially arrive in the Berkshires. Already this week we are getting a taste of spring-like weather. With temps in the 50s and expected to reach the mid-60s by the end of the week it seems as winter is finally behind us.

The official beginning of spring is this Sunday at 11:33 in the morning. The snow that dropped on the Berkshires in two separate storms last week is quickly melting. The longer hours of daylight are a welcome sign with warmer and warmer days ahead.

It won’t be long when nature seems to all of a sudden wake-up. Birds are already singing in unison every morning and we will soon see migrant birds once again in the Berkshire sky. Bumblebees are a welcome sight following back-to-back warm days in March and April. The first sighting of bees is likely to be the queens that are searching for nectar before finding the perfect spot for her colony.

Butterflies will appear as temperatures warm and flowers begin to bloom. Experts say that you should not start your spring cleanup until temperatures are consistently above 55 to 60 degrees. Bees, butterflies, and other important insects lay dormant in leaves and brushes during the winter months. So, give them a chance to reengage with spring before taking a rake to that pile of leaves that you didn’t get to before the snow fell.

Next week we should start to see Daffodils and crocuses in the Berkshires appearing from the once frozen, snow-covered ground. The mating call of toads and frogs social networking for some springtime fun. The male frogs are the loudest and the most vocal showing off for potential mates.

Of course, no one in New England thinks it’s time to put all of our winter gear away and break out the flip-flops. We’ve lived here too long and know just how unpredictable Mother Nature is when it comes to weather in the Berkshires. But we will certainly revel in this week’s brief reminder that the really tough part of this winter is behind us and with the rejuvenation of nature’s spender, spring is on the way.