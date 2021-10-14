It Had To Happen: Clark Art And Mass MoCA Now Requiring Vaccine
The word is out, people! According to some late-breaking news from Wednesday, if you want to visit Mass MoCA in North Adams or Williamstown's Clark Art Institute, then you need to provide proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.
In a media statement from the Clark Art Institute, as of November 1, all visitors will be required to show proof that they have received the COVID-19 vaccination prior to entering the Clark or Mass MoCA.
The Clark’s staff, library patrons, and all contractors are currently required to be vaccinated. The vaccine requirement for Mass MoCA employees began on October 8. The vaccine policy for the Clark is slightly different than the policy for Mass MoCA.
The policy for the Clark Art Institute requires all visitors over the age of 12 to show their vaccination card or other proof of vaccination at the Clark’s Admissions desk in order to gain entry. All unvaccinated visitors under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult. And all visitors age five and older are required to wear a face-covering at all times even outdoors where social distancing is not possible.
Mass MoCA's vaccination policy requires all visitors over the age of 12 must show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination. For visitors over 18, proof must also be accompanied by a photo ID. Children under 12 who are not vaccinated must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. And, masks are required for everyone over two years old while indoors.
You can visit clarkart.edu/health for more info on health and safety protocols at the Clark. You can also visit massmoca.org/visit for more on Mass MoCA's health and safety protocols.