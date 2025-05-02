Massachusetts May See Big Price Hike on These Kitchen Items

Massachusetts shoppers are seeing an increase in many everyday items, and more items are about to get a price increase.

As the trade wars roll on and President Trump implements an expiration on the de minimis rule, everyday items you buy that are made in China will be more expensive. Economists are predicting that everything from video game consoles, dolls, clothing, and more will be more expensive. Some of these items may be difficult to get due to delivery delays.

No matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or even if you're shopping at retailers like Walmart, it's likely you're seeing an increase in the cost of everyday items, and now more will be added to the list.

Some household items that are going to do some damage on your wallet include kitchen items as many of these products are manufactured in China.

Here are Five Kitchen Items That are Expected to increase in Price Due to the Trade Wars

Many electric kettles are manufactured in China. Getting a deal on these products is going to be difficult moving forward.

Many espresso machines are also made in China, which means they could become more expensive. Hopefully, you can do your homework and sniff out some deals before you purchase one. I'll pass on buying an espresso machine, I don't need it.

Once again, some digital kitchen scales are produced in China. Eat This, Not That states that these devices now face tariffs of 120–145% taxes depending on the carrier.

If you're thinking that digital meat thermometers are made in China. You're right, many of them are, which means these handy kitchen tools will cost you more money. I love mine. Hopefully, it lasts a while before I have to purchase a replacement.

I need a new set of these as mine are pretty worn. Some of the handles are even cracking and falling off. If I want a new set, I'm going to have to pay more. Then again, it is tag sale season, maybe it's time to scope out what my neighbors are selling. If I can find a decent used set, I'm in.

