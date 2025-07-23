People are shipping items to one another daily. Millions of items get shipped to and from Massachusetts each year. Whether it's a birthday or holiday, or just because, shipping companies are hard at work to get items to recipients on time. We really should give a tip of the hat to those who are out there making deliveries, especially during the holiday season. It can get hectic.

Massachusetts, Some Items Have Shipping Restrictions and Cannot Be Mailed

While most people are sending out regular everyday items like toys, furniture, clothing, birthday cards, etc., there are some items that are restricted from being sent by mail as they could be hazardous. The United States Post Office is very clear about which items fall under the restriction list. With that in mind, now is as good a time as any to view which items are banned from being sent in the mail. When you see the list, you'll see that it makes sense and is logical.

Items That Can't Be Shipped Via U.S. Mail It's illegal to ship these items by mail in Massachusetts and throughout the rest of the country. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart

Massachusetts, Stick With Items That Are Approved for Shipping

Now you know which items are restricted from being shipped in the mail. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts and beyond, sending these items by mail is illegal. Stick with items that aren't on this list and you'll be fine. You can get more details regarding item shipping restrictions by going here.

