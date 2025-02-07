It’s a Felony to Cheat on Your Spouse in 5 States Including Massachusetts

You know at least one married person who has cheated and at least one married person who has been cheated on by their spouse. We all do.

Maybe it's you in one of the scenarios.16 states still have a law on the books making infidelity in marriage a crime, and five of those states include Massachusetts.

As a matter of fact, the last time there was a conviction for adultery in America was in Massachusetts in 1983. This is according to a cited source in Wikipedia. As for how many arrests there have been, who knows? In reality, a cheating spouse is usually just taken to the cleaners and not jail, but the option to have your spouse arrested is a legal option.

Massachusetts, like most of these states with this law still on the books, defines the adultery law as an act of cheating through sexual intercourse between a married person and someone other than their spouse, according to Woman's Day.

Even though we don't hear of jail time anymore for such "criminal" acts, straying from your spouse can still legally get you arrested and behind bars IF a judge decides to do so.

According to The Week website, while European countries once had anti-adultery laws on the books as well, almost all were repealed in the 1970s and '80s but not here in America.

Here's the full list of states where it's still illegal to cheat on your spouse, according to Woman's Day.

Arizona

Florida

Kansas

Illinois

Massachusetts

Oklahoma

Idaho

Michigan

Wisconsin

Minnesota

Utah

Mississippi

Georgia

South Carolina

North Carolina

Maryland

According to The Week, most states just consider this a misdemeanor, but not in Massachusetts. It's a felony in the Bay State as well as in Idaho, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

While a misdemeanor means up to three months in jail plus a fine and a felony could land you in prison for up to three years.

By the way, what happens if you're married in a state where this law isn't on the books, making it legal to cheat, yet you cheat with someone here in Massachusetts?

Hmm, I guess it depends on how good your lawyer is.

PS: Sleeping around in the city that never sleeps, New York, as well as anywhere else in the Empire State, ended in November of 2024 after 117 years.

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker